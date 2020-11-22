x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Entertainment

The Weeknd, Kenny G to join forces at American Music Awards

The saxophonist will join the pop star for a live rendition of his hit song “In Your Eyes” on Sunday at the 2020 American Music Awards.
THE   WEEKND   and DAFT PUNK (Getty Images)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to listen to the smooth sounds of Kenny G and ... the Weeknd.

The saxophonist will join the pop star for a live rendition of his hit song “In Your Eyes” on Sunday at the 2020 American Music Awards.

 The Weeknd — who scored eight nominations and ties rapper Roddy Ricch for most nominations — will also perform “Save Your Tears.” 

The show, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will also include performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay and Lewis Capaldi.

RELATED: 'Cake Boss' star says 'only time will tell' if he can bake again after injury

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020