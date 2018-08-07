It’s a very busy weekend in New Orleans as Essence Fest brings thousands of people into the city.

Traffic was backed up around the Convention Center as people were trying to get in for the many scheduled events that included panels, Q&A sessions, meet and greets, beauty expos, fitness classes and more.

Festival goers started making their way to the Superdome around 6 p.m. for the musical performances set to take the stage Saturday night.

(Story continues under video. Can't see video? Click here.)

The performances that festival goers told Eyewitness News they are looking forward to the most on Saturday night are Xscape, Queen Latifah with special guests Missy Elliot, Remy Ma, and MC Lyte, and later on in the night Mary J. Blige.

