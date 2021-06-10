Voodoo Fest cancels, will return in 2022

The news release did not specify the reason for the "pause" and cancellation of this year's event.

NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans' big fall festivals, the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience, will not have an event in 2021 and will instead return in 2022, according to a news release from the organization.

Voodoo Fest was going to be the culmination of a busy October that sees the French Quarter Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival having moved to that month as the city and country moves into recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The news release did not specify the reason for the "pause" and cancellation of this year's event.

"As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the Voodoo experience," said the release. "Current ticketholders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets within the next 24 hours including information about rollover and refund options."