NEW ORLEANS — The Rolling Stones had it right: You can't always get what you want.

First they cancelled their New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival show. Then their replacement, Fleetwood Mac, announced on Monday they wouldn't make the festival either due to an illness singer Stevie Nicks is battling.

Hopefully, the third time is the charm. Hours after the festival's announcement about Fleetwood Mac, their replacement band was decided: Widespread Panic.

So who is Widespread Panic, and what should Jazz Fest fans expect out of their performance?

Widespread Panic is an American jam-rock band that formed in 1986 in Athens, Georgia. They've played Jazz Festival 10 times prior, and will be no stranger to some fest-goers.

The band is known for their live performances, and have been compared to other jam bands like the Grateful Dead and Phish. They're main influences are southern rock, blues, funk and progressive rock.

The 6-piece band is headed by guitarist/singer John Bell, who is supported by guitarist Jimmy Herring, bassist Dave Schools, drummer Duane Trucks, percussionist Domingo Ortiz and keyboardist John Hermann. The band also is known to bring on other musicians, like that did with Trombone Shorty at the UNO Lakefront Arena in 2008 (see below).

Widespread Panic hold the record for most sold-out performances at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Admission for May 2 at Jazz Fest will no longer be day-specific. Second weekend general admission tickets will now be valid for any one day of the weekend, including May 2.

General admission tickets to either weekend are only $75 through the day prior to each weekend. May 2 will now also become a second Locals Thursday (along with April 25).

For both Thursdays, tickets will be only $50 dollars at the gate for Louisiana residents who present valid identification, up to two admissions per resident. Children's tickets (ages 2 - 10) are only $5 and will now be available on every Festival day (at the gate only).