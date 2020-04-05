With 'Young and the Restless' on hold, local star is, well restless to get back

The show taped its last episodes in March and aired the last new one in late April. They are now relying on classic shows until taping can begin again.

Christian LeBlanc has been a mainstay on CBS soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless’ since 1991 and the current COVID-19 pandemic has caused the popular show to go on hiatus for an undetermined length of time.

The show taped its last episodes in March and aired the last new one in late April. They are now relying on classic shows until taping can begin again.

LeBlanc, a native of New Orleans said that the loyal, 47-year following of the show means that the classic episodes should be well received.

LeBlanc, who plays Michael Baldwin on the show, said he isn’t sure when production will begin, but he’s not sure if the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine would be written in to the show.

“That question has come up with a lot of current events, like the riots in LA for the Bold and Beautiful, filmed in LA,” he said. “The question is whether to include them and the answer they always give is this is an aspirational show, like a fantasy… people use this as escapism. I don’t know if they include this, but I don’t know if they will include this. I don’t know if they might have to include this because how do you shoot the show if you have to stay six feet away.”

Until that time, LeBlanc will wait until he is called to get his character back on screen.