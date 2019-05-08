NEW ORLEANS — This year has been hard for the City of New Orleans.

As a host of local legends have passed away recently, the latest to go was yet another man who not only contributed to the fabric of the city but to evolution of music around the world.

WWL-TV photojournalist Brian Lukas gives a touching tribute to the latest in a lengthening line of New Orleans legend lost: Art "Papa Funk" Neville, who died on July 22 at the age of 83.

