Belle Chasse barber retires after nearly 60 years on the job

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Jim Jeanfreau, better known as “Jim the Barber” is retiring after a rich career that spans four generations in Belle Chasse.

“It’s still hard for me to believe I’ve been cutting hair for 59 years,” Jeanfreau said.

Thursday, he gave his last haircut to a friend a loyal customer, Joe Balestra.

Jeanfreau has been cutting the grocery store owner’s hair for 45 years.

“He’s always got something to say,” Balestra said. “He’ll always ask how your family’s doing. He knows everything about you. What an institution that he created.”

Jeanfreau gave his first haircut in 1962 for a $1.25. He now charges $17.

“When I was a young man, we had hand clippers,” Jeanfreau said. “We had to work with our fingers.”

He comes from a long line of barbers.

“My brother was a barber,” Jeanfreau said. “My brother said, why don’t you be a barber, like all my uncles, be a barber. So, I said, I’m going to be a barber.”

He even cut hair during his time in the Navy.

“I joined the Navy, seen the world and I was fortunate enough to get aboard a ship that needed a barber,” Jeanfreau said.

The 78-year-old New Orleans native figures he’s cut every Plaquemines Parish president’s hair since 1965.

He’s also been a sounding board for ordinary customers who came in for a trim and left with a dose with honest advice.

“You’d be surprised how many marriages I saved or lawsuits, you know,” Jeanfreau said. “Sometimes they think of me as a psychologist. They come and they unwind.”

Now the time has come for the barber to unwind.

Jeanfreau recently sold his barbershop to a competitor and come Friday, he officially hangs up his clippers and shears. He says he’ll miss the work and his customers and friends. After nearly 60 years, they’ll miss him as well.

Balestra joked that now he has to find a new barber.

“Hey Joe, you might be getting the best haircut you ever had in your life,” Jeanfreau said with a smile. “You ever thought about that?”

"It’s always a pleasure to sit in this chair and have him cut my hair,” Balestra said. “He’s probably cut almost everybody’s hair in Belle Chasse.”

Jim the Barber says he now plans to travel and play a lot of golf.

“I have a lot of hobbies,” Jeanfreau said. “I’m not one to sit in a chair and do nothing.”