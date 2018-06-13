It’s a tough world out there and more challenging for parents who have kids labeled “disabled,” but one Metairie family decided to take a chance on something sweet hoping it will fulfill the dreams of their children and others.

Seth and Parker Bode might be at the end of the praline production line, but when it comes to the Pirogue Praline Company, they’re at the top because they are the reason the company exists.

“They did six dozen and it was like, they were like the best pralines we’ve ever eaten,” father Patrick Bode said.

Parker is a rising senior at Rummel. His 23-year-old brother Seth was born on the autistic spectrum and they count on each other very much.

Parents Patrick and Bebe Bode discovered that finding Seth a job that catered to his structured lifestyle was beyond difficult.

“We needed to find something that’s going to be here when we’re not here. Something that he can take care of himself, something that he’s proud of,” Bebe Bode said.

Patrick Bode, proud of his annual Christmas pralines, thought about flavors and marketing them, and thus created a company for the boys.

“Original, hazelnut, wedding cake, white chocolate macadamia, coffee,” Seth Bode said as he listed off some of the flavors.

There are now 12 total flavors and in just a few months, mostly by word of mouth and Facebook, a family kitchen endeavor has become the Pirogue Praline Company.

“It’s getting bigger than us,” Patrick Bode said.

The Bodes say the company will hire others like Seth and open a door where too many have been shut.

“We want to have a place where people with disabilities can come and work and show their abilities,” Bebe Bode said.

For more information on the Pirogue Praline Company, click here.





© 2018 WWL