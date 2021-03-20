'I can breathe now', a family is finally reunited after years of searching and a year of a pandemic

With all the hardships of a pandemic, this family was able to find a blessing, in finding each other.

RESERVE, La. — After almost 63 years Anna Taylor hugs her 87-year-old dad for the first time Friday, a man she’s only known for the last ten months.

“Just to feel that connection between the two of us, it was priceless,” said Taylor.

Anna, who lives in Texas, was put up for adoption at birth. Never knowing her biological parents, a DNA kit and some time on her hands during the pandemic last year changed that. She tracked down her dad, Nicholas Noto. The navy veteran lives at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve.

Anna met her dad for the first time back in September, but because of restrictions, couldn’t hug or kiss him. When she found out the Veterans Home would be loosening restrictions on visitation last week, Taylor booked a flight to New Orleans to finally be able to wrap her arms around her dad.

“It’s like I can breathe now, that it’s finally the end of the journey and I finally got to connect with my dad personally,” said Taylor.

“To be here and see that is just a really great moment,” said Brandee Patrick, director of communications at the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Patrick says hugs and kisses began this week, just days after the Veterans Home was notified of the changes.

“We’ve had such a wonderful response and just been so blessed to be able to allow those interactions to happen again,” said Patrick.

It was exactly a year ago when the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home got its first positive COVID case. Now, Patrick says about 90 percent of the residents here are fully vaccinated, leading to moments like Friday.

In finding her dad, Anna also found an extended family, including a half-sister, Rose.

“To see my sister and my father hug for the first time was, you know, I’m strong, but I did break down,” said Rose Lodrigues.

“If you’ve been adopted don’t give up. There’s hope. I never even thought in my wildest dreams that this was even possible,” said Taylor.