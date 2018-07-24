Mason William Andrews is 18, plus about 120 days. Who's counting?

He plans to be the youngest pilot to circumnavigate the globe, a title currently held by Lachlan Smart, an Australian. Smart was 18 years, 7 months and 21 days old when he completed his flight in 2016.

Mason departed from Monroe Regional Airport in Monroe, Louisiana, on Sunday morning. He was surrounded by friends, family, classmates and supporters of Louisiana MedCamps.

The Monroe teen started flying in 2013 in hang gliders and non-powered aircrafts. In 2014, he had his first flight at Monroe Regional Airport and decided he wanted to fly as a career. Now, he's majoring in professional aviation at Louisiana Tech University.

The trip should take between 30 and 40 days.

Mason is crossing the Atlantic in a more Southern route than previously planned — from Newfoundland to the Azores.

Once he lands in Paris, he'll be the youngest pilot to solo cross the Atlantic.

Later in the journey, he'll go through Taiwan, Japan and Alaska, crossing the Pacific over the furthest north route. It's shorter than crossing the Pacific at the equator.

The longest stretch of open-sea flying, about 15 hours, will be from Japan to Alaska. The longest Mason has spent piloting is about 7 hours straight, but he's prepared in the flight simulator at Louisiana Tech University.

Jordan Lyons, head of the professional aviation department at Louisiana Tech, said the school has given him as much time in aircraft and simulators as possible.

Instrument flight instructor Callie Sink worked with Mason to help get his instrument rating certification to fly in clouds and reduced weather conditions.

Weather is Mason's biggest concern. He said waiting it out is usually the best way to deal with the issue.

Lyons said the biggest challenge is often the unknown. There's no way to truly train someone for every possible scenario, but they've given Mason a bedrock of training he can fall back on.

"He is wise beyond his years, and there is no way that I would support any pilot that I thought wasn't able to handle those kind of stresses, and he absolutely can. I am very confident in his abilities, especially at such a young age. It's pretty amazing," Lyons said.

Mason's dad, Jeb Andrews, said it's a daunting process, but they've prepared every way they can.

"We feel very confident. He feels good about it. I think it's going to be OK," Jeb said.

Mason's Piper PA-32 Lance, The Spirit of Louisiane, has "been gone over with a fine-tooth comb" and had its avionics equipment upgraded. "It's as good as it can get," Jeb said.

