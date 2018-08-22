NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 13 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the lights are back on for Henry Martin.

In 2005, after spending some time in Texas, Martin returned to his Gentilly Woods home to find a mess. He did get some government aid, but it was not enough to renovate the house. Only some repairs were made.

Martin worked to turn on the water. The rest of the money from his job went into necessities and other repairs to his home. But he said he could not afford to get the lights back on. So the Vietnam War veteran slept in the dark, without air conditioning or heat for more than a dozen years. He says his training helped him survive in a post-Katrina New Orleans.

“We survived in the deserts and in the wilderness," said Martin, "that’s how we did it in the Military I said I could do it there, I can do it here.”

Now, after 13 years of slow repairs, a non-profit called Rebuilding Together has stepped in to help. In April, the organization teamed up with Home Depot and volunteers from Shell, Chevron and Americorps to renovate five veterans’ homes, including Martin’s home and his neighbors’ home.

“I said lord ‘I can do this’,” Martin said. "One scripture that stands out to me more than any other is 'I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me' that gave me the impetus to press forward and survive.”

Just next door, Charles and Cynthia Heisser were living in a 500-square-foot garage. It was all they could afford to repair with their Road Home program money. Now, close to 13 years after Katrina, they are back in their home.

The renovations on Martin’s home are expected to wrap up in a couple of weeks. Organizers have planned a welcome party Wednesday afternoon.

