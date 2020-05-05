RIVER RIDGE, La. — A grocery store in Jefferson Parish found a special way to honor their graduating workers who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and had their traditional graduations altered.

Managers and employees at the Breaux Mart in River Ridge organized a ceremony for their seven student workers graduating from high school and college this Spring.

With "Pomp and Circumstance" playing, the soon-to-be grads grabbed their caps and walked across the store to the sound of cheers. The grocer posted a video of the celebration to its Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

"Our grad employees didn't get a real ceremony, so we hosted a faux-Breaux Graduation! 🎓💯Announcing the Breaux Mart River Ridge Class of 2020 🎉," the post read.

Breaux Mart River Ridge Class of 2020 Our grad employees didn't get a real ceremony, so we hosted a faux-Breaux Graduation! 🎓💯Announcing the Breaux Mart River Ridge Class of 2020 🎉 Big thanks to Natasha, and all the managers/employees who organized this for our grads. We're having graduations at all the other locations too! Attention East Jefferson High School Archbishop Rummel High School Lutheran High School NOLA Riverdale High School Archbishop Chapelle High School Nicholls State University New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Posted by Breaux Mart in River Ridge on Monday, May 4, 2020

"We wanted to say how sorry we are that you did not get the proper ending to what was supposed to be such a happy, important time in your lives," the announcer in the video says.

"We're celebrating you today. We love y'all, so let's get this party started!"

According to Breaux Mart, the students honored are graduating from

East Jefferson High School, Archbishop Rummel High School, Lutheran High School NOLA, Riverdale High School, Archbishop Chapelle High School,

Nicholls State University and the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy.

The post says they're now planning graduation ceremonies for graduates at all the other Breaux Mart locations as well.

