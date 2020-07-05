COLUMBIA, S.C. — After nearly eight weeks in a Midlands hospital, Robert “Bob” Barnwell beat COVID-19 and was discharged on Wednesday.

As Barnwell left the hospital Wednesday, Prisma Health team members along with family and friends, celebrated the long-awaited moment, sending him off with love and cheers from all.

PHOTOS: Midlands man beats COVID-19 after 8 weeks in hospital

Prisma Health officials says their team members have been working tirelessly to care for the community during the coronavirus pandemic and they were happy to share the special moment with his family and friends.