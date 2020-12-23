The stories we will remember from 2020

The year 2020 was filled with news stories, filled with heartbreak and triumph against adversity, that left lasting impressions.

NEW ORLEANS — A football national championship. The coronavirus pandemic. A national reckoning on race and police brutality. A record-breaking hurricane season.The race for a vaccine.

The year 2020 was filled with news stories, filled with heartbreak and triumph against adversity, that left lasting impressions on those affected as well as those who reported them.

We asked our team of reporters, anchors, producers, and photographers to reflect on this year and share with us the stories that left those impressions on them.

Reporter Erika Ferrando remembers the story of a patient who had a severe case of COVID-19 and had resigned that she would die. The woman said that a nurse gave her the will to survive, and after she was released from the hospital she wanted to thank her.

Reporter Meg Farris remembers the story of a pregnant woman who had COVID-19 and later gave birth after being put on a ventilator. The woman was in a medically induced coma for two months before she was eventually released and met her child for the first time.

Reporter Thanh Trong reflects on the impacts the pandemic has had on a local level, stretching local government budgets and affecting public safety. Following a deadly fire in Central City in November, he spoke with neighbors who summed up the difference between the "haves and have-nots" in New Orleans.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin remembers the record-breaking hurricane season. This year, 29 storms were named and southeast Louisiana was in the National Hurricane Center's cone of uncertainty. Five storms made landfall in Louisiana.

Morning show anchor Leslie Spoon remembers the military flyovers across the nation to thank hospital and frontline workers battling the virus.

Photographer Derek Waldrip reflected on the protests in New Orleans following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. Derek said that the sight of hundreds, if not thousands, of people packing the streets of New Orleans in protest, was a powerful sight.

Photojournalist Brian Lucas remembers traveling to Washington D.C. to record the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Steve Scalise. "Here in Washington D.C. for 1 hour and 7 minutes, I saw one person in a wheelchair stand taller than all of the dignitaries in the room," Lucas said.

Morning show reporter Asha Staples, who joined the WWL-TV News team in 2020, remembers her first day on the job and being teased for being from Atlanta, Ga.

Morning show Anchor Eric Paulsen and Photographer Steve Wolfram reflected on their trip to Cuba along with a group of New Orleans musicians and students with the Trombone Shorty Foundation and how similar the people of Cuba are to the people of New Orleans.