x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

producers-picks

WWL-TV investigator rescues woman from car trapped in floodwaters

The woman was unable to open her driver's side door and had to move to the trunk of the car to escape.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV investigator David Hammer was in the right place at the right time Wednesday morning to rescue a woman after her car was trapped in floodwaters.

Hammer said he came out to the underpass below the railroad tracks on Canal Boulevard to investigate the flooding. 

That's when he says a red car driven by a Kenner woman drove right into the underpass and stalled in about three feet of water.

"She drove into it and just realized too late. And then was trying to just will the car forward," Hammer said.

"The first thing I did was call 911 to let them know that she's stranded there," Hammer said. "Then the next thing I did was handed my phone to someone and jumped in the water."

PHOTOS: Water Rescue

1 / 6
WWL-TV
WWL-TV investigator David Hammer was in the right place at the right time Wednesday morning to rescue a woman after her car was trapped in floodwaters.

The woman was unable to open her driver's side door and had to move to the trunk of the car to escape.

Hammer said another bystander who also saw the whole thing asked if she should get a kayak to help rescue the driver.

RELATED: Heavy rain Wednesday morning; a cold front dries us out this afternoon

RELATED: Photos, video of flash flooding in New Orleans, Jefferson

RELATED: Watch Live: Widespread street flooding reported in New Orleans

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020