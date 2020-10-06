WWL-TV investigator rescues woman from car trapped in floodwaters

The woman was unable to open her driver's side door and had to move to the trunk of the car to escape.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV investigator David Hammer was in the right place at the right time Wednesday morning to rescue a woman after her car was trapped in floodwaters.

Hammer said he came out to the underpass below the railroad tracks on Canal Boulevard to investigate the flooding.

That's when he says a red car driven by a Kenner woman drove right into the underpass and stalled in about three feet of water.

"She drove into it and just realized too late. And then was trying to just will the car forward," Hammer said.

"The first thing I did was call 911 to let them know that she's stranded there," Hammer said. "Then the next thing I did was handed my phone to someone and jumped in the water."

Hammer said another bystander who also saw the whole thing asked if she should get a kayak to help rescue the driver.

