NEW ORLEANS — Sydney Stewart is what you would call a go-getter.

The 14-year old will be in 9th grade at the St. John STEM Magnet High School Program in Reserve this fall, and she does it all.

"Student council, beta club. I was on several sports teams. I played volleyball, cross-country, been a dancer for a long time. I love playing tennis as well," Stewart says.

And to top it all off, she has just written a book.

"'Be a Girl with Goals' is a seven-day journey to becoming the best version of yourself," Stewart explains.

Writing a book at 14 years old is amazing, but the crazy part is that this is not Sydney's first book.

"One day we are sitting there scrolling through pictures on my phone and saw a picture of my little sister Victoria looking in the mirror at herself. And we were like wow she really looks like she loves herself, and we decided that would be a great idea for a story," Stewart said.

Sydney was only 10 years old when she wrote her first book, "Beautiful, Wonderful, Marvelous Me." Her little sister Victoria was happy to pose for the pictures.

Victoria isn't the only family member ready to support Sydney.

"My parents are the reason I do all of this. I really want to make them proud," Stewart said.

Her mom, Letitia helped her edit the book and was eager to foster her child's special gift.

"If you see a gift in them, definitely do whatever you can to nourish it," suggests Stewart's mother.

And her dad, Tyrus, was the inspiration behind many of her motivational quotes. But it is little Victoria who reminds Sydney why she is working so hard.

"When I see her, I think there's a whole lot of little girls out there who need to see someone getting up and accomplishing things at a young age," Stewart said.

"She inspires me too, and I'm going to come up with my own book," Victoria said.

