Forsyth County teacher Tammy Waddell passed away from cancer earlier this month and at her funeral, many people honored her final request: that instead of flowers, people bring backpacks full of school supplies for students in need.
A tweeted photo of the chapel filled with backpacks went viral and was viewed more than 1 million times, all over the world.
About 100 other teachers who had taught alongside Tammy over the years stood as honorary pallbearers. They carried the filled backpacks out and back to their schools to those students in need.
An education organization in the United Kingdom saw the tribute and is sending even more backpacks to Forsyth County in Tammy's honor.
© 2018 WXIA