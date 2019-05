CLEARWATER, Fla. — An 11-foot alligator was captured after breaking into a Florida home Thursday night.

The City of Clearwater's Twitter account shared photos of the large, unwanted guest Friday morning. According to the tweet, the gator got into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

The tweet said that the Clearwater Police Department and a trapper went to the home and captured the reptile. There were no injuries.