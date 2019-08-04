MUSKEGON, Mich. - If you take a trip to PetSmart, you might find owners with their dogs or cats roaming the aisles. But what about a camel?

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, located in New Era, took their camel Jeffrey for a stroll in PetSmart to the awe and excitement of shoppers at the store.

Post by VisitLewisFarms.

Last month, a man in Texas tested Petco's "all leashed pet's are welcome" policy by bringing his 1,600-pound steer into the store. 
Texas Man Brings His Steer To Petco To Test 'All Leashed Pets Welcome' Policy
Live Video Breaking News Weather Delays/ Closings
WZZM |Mar 21, 2019

PetSmart's pet policy has a list of animals owners can bring to the store, but camels are not one of them. However, they say PetSmart may "modify this policy, or any portion thereof, at any time, without notice." 

Luckily for Lewis Farms, they didn't have to "camel-flauge" Jeffrey.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.