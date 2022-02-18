Audubon Zoo to reveal orangutan name

Rudy, Roux, and Maymuun were the final three names.

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo will announce the name of its critically endangered Sumatran orangutan infant on Friday, February 18 at 9 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Over 9,000 votes were placed to determine the name, according to the Audubon Zoo.

Rudy, Roux, and Maymuun were the final three names.

Rudy is both for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and underdog Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, whose dogged hard work got him into Notre Dame and onto its football field for one game in 1975.

Roux is French for reddish-brown like the color of an orangutan’s fur and for the thickening base used to make gumbo.