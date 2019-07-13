NEW ORLEANS — The Humane Society of Louisiana said it has already moved hundreds of animals out of harms way ahead of Tropical Storm Barry and will continue in the aftermath of the storm.

The Humane Society said in a news release its first transport of animals got on the road Wednesday and transports continued Friday.

“We deeply appreciate those who have reached out, offering help at this difficult time. For those wanting to contribute at this time, monetary gifts are the best” Jeff Dorson, founder and executive director of the Humane Society of Louisiana said in the release.

“We’re not in a position to collect or distribute supplies at this point, and monetary gifts can be used for vet bills, animal food, rescue transports, medical supplies, fuel for transport vans, equipment, disaster relief supplies and more,” Dorson said.

The Humane Society also urges pet and livestock owners to provide proper shelter during the next several days and make sure that all animals are properly microchipped, tagged, tattooed or otherwise easily identified. The group also said pet owners that leave dogs and cats unattended and tied up during severe weather during an emergency is now prohibited by state statute under LA. R.S. 3: 2362, which went into effect on August 1, 2018.

For more information, contact Jeff Dorson at 901-268-4432 or visit its page on Facebook.

Donors wanting to support the New Orleans based Humane Society of Louisiana’s disaster relief and recovery efforts can contribute on its website at HumaneLA.org.