Louisiana sheriff’s deputy trampled, gored in leg by bull

SHREVEPORT, La. — SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being trampled and gored in the leg by a bull.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday as Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to calls from several drivers about a bull on the loose in south Shreveport.

The animal reacted aggressively and attacked Bailey when he tried to capture it, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Bailey was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.