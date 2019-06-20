TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trappers caught a massive gator earlier this month that was wandering on Interstate 10.

WKMG reported a semi-truck hit the 12-foot, 463-pound gator. The gator survived.

Trappers removed the gator from I-10 near the Monroe Street exit. The Miami Herald reported the trapping caused temporary lane closures.

Vaughan Gators, LLC posted a picture of the gator on its Facebook page.

WKMG said the injuries to the gator were so bad it later had to be euthanized.

