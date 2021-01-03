New Orleans dog, Sadie is making progress after life saving procedure helped her recover after being burned ina fire

Doctors said she was up and walking after the nearly two-hour procedure.

NEW ORLEANS — We have an update on Sadie, the dog that suffered second-degree burns.

She was burned when a heat lamp in her kennel, which was keeping her warm during the recent cold weather, set fire to her hay bedding.

Veterinarians at the Resurge clinic in Covington, are treating her in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

But Friday, she became the first dog ever to have the Avita Medical RECELL treatment.

A small piece of the patient's skin is treated in a small kit right in the O.R. In less than 30 minutes, doctors have a spray on solution of your skin cells.

Doctors from the burn center at UMC, joined the veterinarian to use the new technology.

They said she is not out of the woods and still has a long way to go.

“At first I was kind of in shock and then I was in awe because everybody's willing to do this for this poor pup,” said Dr. Dena Lodato, small animal boarded surgeon at Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation in Covington.

Sadie was burned over 70 percent of her body. Dogs can't have skin grafting because of their fur. She is on pain medication. If she can pull through, it will take a long time to heal.

The story of Sadie, the young dog severely burned, is touching hearts around the country. Sadie was surrendered to the Human Society of Louisiana. They are raising treatment funds for her.

Those wishing to donate to Sadie's care may donate on the Humane Society's website at www.humanela.org, through its PayPal at humanela@gmail.com or send a check or money order to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. In the check memo, please write "for Sadie. All donations are tax-deductible.