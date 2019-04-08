NEW ORLEANS — Shark Week is back! To honor the annual event, WWL-TV went inside the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, next to the Mississippi River in New Orleans, to see how professionals care for and feed these creatures of the deep.

Three times a week, handlers come to the top of the Gulf of Mexico exhibit – the aquarium’s largest exhibit, filled with 400,000 gallons of water to house sharks, stingrays and other fish – to feed the largest predators.

“Sharks are actually opportunist feeders, which means they are looking for the easy meal and wouldn't necessarily eat every single day. So, feeding our larger sharks three times a week is plenty for them, but we do have some smaller sharks that we feed more frequently,” curator Kristine Grzenda said.

