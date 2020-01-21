NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo welcomed two lion cubs this week.

Their mother, Kali, gave birth to three cubs, but sadly, one of them did not survive. However, Kali, the two cubs and their father, Arnold, are happy and healthy together.

The sexes of the two lion cubs have not been determined yet.

“The cubs’ birth is a huge success for the Lion Species Survival Plan, which ensures healthy, genetically diverse populations of lions within Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions,” says Vice President & Managing Director of Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park Steve Marshall. “Half of Africa’s lions have disappeared in the past 25 years, and the species faces growing threats from poaching, loss of prey, and habitat destruction.”

Lions returned to the Audubon Zoo on May 18 of last year. Kali and Arnold, along with two more female lions named Nia and Zuri, were chosen for their genetic and behavioral matches in hopes that they would breed.

RELATED: Meet Bulan: Baby orangutan makes first appearance at Audubon Zoo

RELATED: Shark Week: Feeding time at the Audubon Aquarium!

The lion population has fallen to about 20,000 according to the zoo. They're listed as "critically endangered."

The comeback was made possible by a $5 million gift made by philanthropists Joy and Donald "Boysie" Bollinger.

For now, Kali and the cubs will stay behind the scene to bond and receive medical care, according to the Audubon Zoo. The cubs won’t make their debut for at least 12 weeks.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.