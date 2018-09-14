NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana SPCA is looking for a home for Dinah, a cat facing chronic kidney failure.

Dinah is 10-years-old and came to the LASPCA as a stray.

"She's kind of on her last leg, which is why we're reaching out to find her a hospice," said Elizabeth Stubbs, an adoption counselor with the LASPCA.

"She is still very loving, and gentle," Stubbs said.

Dinah is mostly blind, but still loves to be held and responds to head rubs and chin scratches.

Stubbs said the shelter has done everything they can for Dinah medically, and are just looking for a home to make her comfortable in her last days.

The LASPCA is waiving all of the fees for Dinah's adoption.

