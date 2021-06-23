City Park Carousel Gardens amusements to reopen 4th of July weekend

The amusement park has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — In another sign of a return to normalcy from the COVID pandemic, the amusement park at City Park will reopen the weekend of the Fourth of July.

The Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, which includes several rides, including the iconic train that makes its way around a large part of the massive park, will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 3.

The day before - Friday, July 2 - there will be a free preview for first responders from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Given a big crowd expected for opening weekend, visitors are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

“Reopening the beloved Carousel Gardens Amusement Park is a great testament to the work of our team and the support of our community,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO. “We are looking forward to thanking our first responders with early access to the Amusement Park and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors of all ages who have missed the rides tremendously over the past year.”

The weekend's celebrations will include an Independence Day event on July 3 that will take place on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn and will include food trucks, fireworks, a performance by the Marine Forces Reserve Band and a fireworks display.

“We are coming out of a hard year and this event is a special show of unity as a state, and pride for our country, as Louisianians are proving once again our resilience and strength together,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana.