Crescent City Classic virtual bar run event raises $15,000 for local hospitality workers

NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Crescent City Classic on Tuesday announced a $15,000 donation to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, with the proceeds from the road race's virtual bar crawl event benefitting local hospitality workers.
Like most events, the Crescent City Classic took its annual 10k road race virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another event organized by the Crescent City Classic, the Michelob Ultra Bourbon Street Barathon, was a virtual bar run event this fall. It was designed to raise money for the local hospitality industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19 closures or restrictions. The virtual event ends this Friday.
The Barathon event began Sept. 15, with more than 1,200 participants starting a virtual bar run on either a recommended 5K course through the French Quarter or any course of their choice.
In total, the Bourbon Street Barathon consisted of 85 kilometers – one 5k per each of the 17 participating bars. As participants completed each 5k, they were rewarded with a virtual visit to one of their favorite establishments for their specialty cocktail by receiving a milestone badge and email.
The $15,000 donation to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will fund emergency financial assistance for hospitality workers unemployed or facing financial stress because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other grants help hospitality workers facing non-COVID emergencies such as house fires, auto accidents and medical emergencies.
The 17 bars included as stops in the Bourbon Street Barathon included many of the French Quarter's most well-known watering holes, including Napoleon House, Café Lafitte’s in Exile, Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop and Bar, the Carousel Bar, Old Absinthe House and Pat O'Brien's as well as iconic restaurants Brennan's, the Court of Two Sisters, Arnaud's and many others.