Crescent City Classic virtual bar run event raises $15,000 for local hospitality workers

The virtual Bourbon Street Barathon, organized by the Crescent City Classic, raised money for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and grants for local workers

NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Crescent City Classic on Tuesday announced a $15,000 donation to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, with the proceeds from the road race's virtual bar crawl event benefitting local hospitality workers.

Like most events, the Crescent City Classic took its annual 10k road race virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another event organized by the Crescent City Classic, the Michelob Ultra Bourbon Street Barathon, was a virtual bar run event this fall. It was designed to raise money for the local hospitality industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19 closures or restrictions. The virtual event ends this Friday.

The Barathon event began Sept. 15, with more than 1,200 participants starting a virtual bar run on either a recommended 5K course through the French Quarter or any course of their choice.

In total, the Bourbon Street Barathon consisted of 85 kilometers – one 5k per each of the 17 participating bars. As participants completed each 5k, they were rewarded with a virtual visit to one of their favorite establishments for their specialty cocktail by receiving a milestone badge and email.