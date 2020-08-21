New Orleans programs get $140,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts

"Our volunteers are key to our success, but without the financial support of community leaders, we would not be able to meet the needs of families"

NEW ORLEANS — AT&T and the AT&T Foundation have made donations to two New Orleans programs to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

A check for $100,000 was made out to STEM NOLA, a nonprofit organization that helps children to become innovators, creators and entrepreneurs by exposing them to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Another check for $40,000 was made out to HandsOn New Orleans, a program that helps to empower and transform communities through volunteer service.

STEM NOLA plans to use the money to move their workshops and after school activities to a virtual platform as a part of the AT&T Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund. The fund provides families and teachers the resources needed to keep a meaningful connection by making internet access affordable at just $10 a month, for those who are isolated from family and friends and children who are learning virtually, due to COVID-19.

“My team and I are passionate about preparing young people to be the next generation of innovators, makers and creators, and I am thrilled when I find members of the business community who share that passion. AT&T has stood with STEM NOLA for years, and their commitment to skills development and support for area youth in the STEM fields is exceptional,” Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA.

HandsOn New Orleans will be using the donations to provide food for seniors who have been impacted by the pandemic, by way of the New Orleans Resiliency Initiative So Everyone’s Served initiative, also known as NOLA RISES.

“Our volunteers are key to our success, but without the financial support of community leaders like the AT&T Foundation, we would not be able to meet the needs of families and residents across New Orleans,” HandsOn New Orleans Executive Director Chris Cameron. He also said the organization and the people they serve are very supportive of the financial resources.