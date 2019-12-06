MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A member of the Army Reserves who grew up in Gretna surprised his mother at a Memphis restaurant in a moment captured in a heartwarming video.

Mohammad Jodah left for basic training on Jan. 2, the day after his birthday. After bouncing from Fort Jackson in South Carolina to Fort Lee in Virginia for his advanced individual training, his family expected to be without him for another two months.

When Jodah's mother showed up at the Hooters restaurant where he worked, she was expecting to just eat a meal and talk with many of the employees who knew her. But shortly after entering, she was surprised by a familiar face.

The video shows her screaming when she realized who has come around the bar before Jodah grabs her in a bear hug and diners clap at their reunion.

Jodah grew up in Gretna until he was 17 and moved away. He said he is the first in his family to serve as a member of the U.S. armed forces.