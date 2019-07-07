NEW ORLEANS — Kids and parents will get a chance to experience some new magic at Storyland soon, but New Orleans City Park officials say they'll have to be patient.

The park closed Sunday for an expensive renovation, causing many fans to flock to the old exhibits before major renovations begin.

Kristopher and Anna Debose were at City Park with their caretakers to play in Storyland one more time before it closes for the next several months.

City Park officials said this is the first renovation in the park's 35-year history. Officials haven't said when the park will reopen, but they expect to make that decision sometime in August.

When it does reopen, there will be four new exhibits showing classic tales like Humpty Dumpty, the 'Tortoise and the Hare' and 'Jack and the Beanstalk.'

City Park staff said they also plan to update the 18 exhibits already in place.

The full $800,000 price tag is being paid by private donations, officials said. Parents like Susan DuBose said it's worth it.

"I want to see how it looks, how pretty it is, so the kids could walk in and see it," she said.