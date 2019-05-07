NEW ORLEANS — This next story you can put in the 'Only in New Orleans' file. A dad, who recently welcomed his third daughter, gives his wife the gift of parking.

It's how he did it that's getting attention.



The struggle is real when it comes to New Orleans parking, which is why Blake Mogabgab took matters into his own hands.



"This was absolutely a surprise," said his wife, Tuyl. "I had no idea."



"I thought it'd be a fun way to get people to move just a couple spots over," Blake said.



See, this family of four is now a family of five. And with three little ones, and mom (who's still recovering), Blake put up a sign out by the street asking drivers to keep a spot open with easy home access.

RELATED: 5 American road trips to take with the family this Summer

"I wanted to have something to let them know we don't expect them to leave us a spot, but we sure appreciate it," he said. "So I looked up different mom parking signs on the internet and nothing seemed to have the New Orleans spirit I thought it needed."



"He showed it to me when we were leaving for the hospital and I was like, oh my gosh, you made this sign?" said Tuyl, laughing. "It is sweet, as long as it starts out, we understand this is a public parking spot and you do what you want."



While a picture of the sign posted online put drew some negative feedback, Blake says it's meant to be fun.



"I think people have a lot of emotion around parking," he said.



As this family gets settled, they just hope neighbors see the humor, all while maybe leaving a space open for at least the next few days.

RELATED: Irish Channel neighbors warn of coyote family