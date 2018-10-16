HARAHAN, La. – A group of local New Orleans chefs are stirring, soaking and stewing Tuesday to cook for victims of Hurricane Michael.

The chefs from several favorite New Orleans restaurants were cooking red beans and rice, gumbo, white beans with pork and shrimp and bread pudding.

This same group of chefs was gathered at the same kitchen 30 days ago to cook for victims of Hurricane Florence. They say they were not expecting another major disaster so soon but knew that they needed to help again.

The chefs plan to cook from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. From there, volunteers with the Second Harvest Food Bank will drive the food in a large box truck to a staging area in Alabama where they can distribute the meals. They hope to feed more than 1,000 people.

In addition to the meals, the Second Harvest Food Bank is also going to give away hundreds of "Disaster Boxes" which include granola bars and Pedialyte.

