6 boiled eggs

1 small ripe avocado

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp water

2 tsp yellow mustard

1/4 tsp salt + pepper to taste

1 tbsp fresh chives, diced

paprika powder

Put eggs into a medium sized saucepan and fill with cold water, 1" above eggs. Bring to a rapid boil over high heat and cook for one minute. Cover eggs with lid and remove from heat letting sit 10 minutes. Peel eggs, cut in half lengthwise and reserve yolks in a small bowl.

Set hollow boiled eggs on a serving dish (place on top of fresh greens for display purposes)

Combine yolks with avocado, lemon juice, mustard and salt (and pepper to taste). Mash with a fork until smooth and creamy.

Spoon filling into hollows of the hard boiled eggs. Sprinkle with chives and paprika powder to serve.

makes 12 deviled eggs

More information: getjensmiley.com