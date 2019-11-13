NEW ORLEANS — With all this cold weather hitting the metro area, we're covering the preparations for this frigid blast... and that includes food.

WWL-TV's Thanh Truong takes us on a delicious tour of New Orleans' comfort stews, soups and more during this cold weather!

RELATED: Pascal's Manale, classic New Orleans restaurant, sold to Ray Brandt

RELATED: Recipe: Thanksgiving Cornbread Dressing

RELATED: Recipe: Succulent Upside Down Thanksgiving Turkey

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.