NEW ORLEANS — Ornate Mardi Gras Indians, Afircan dance and brass bands were in full swing Saturday at the start of the 12th annual Congo Square Rhythms Festival.

Soul food, arts and crafts and other activities also filled the fest, which is put on by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Foundation every spring in Louis Armstrong Park.

Admission is free for the festival, which goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for its second today tomorrow (Sunday, March 31).

Tomorrow, an open drum circle will kick things off, followed by a number of dance performances.

The Original Pinettes Brass Band will perform at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The "Class Got Brass" competition will start at 3 p.m., with high school and middle school bands battling for a $10,000 prize.

Then, the Grammy-winning Rebrith Brass Band will close out the festival starting at 5 p.m.

Information:

Mar 30–31, 2019

Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Louis Armstrong Park

701 N. Rampart Street

New Orleans, Louisiana 70116

To see the full festival schedule, click here