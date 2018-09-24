Even though it doesn’t feel like Fall outside, summer is officially over and that means pumpkin-spiced everything is back on store shelves. And now Blue Bell Ice cream is joining the craze.

Blue Bell announced Monday that a new flavor, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, is now available in stores today for a limited time. The company says the flavor combines sugar coated pecans with a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.

Blue Bell joins other brands who have embraced the pumpkin spice craze. Last month, Starbucks began selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes for its 15th straight year.

