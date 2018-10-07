NEW ORLEANS -- Disney World is adding an adult twist to the classic beignet.

The new "Baton Rouge Beignets" being served at Scat Cat's Club in Disney world come with your choice of Baileys, Kahlua or Rumchata as a filling.

The Disney Food Blog put them to the test and gave them a pretty great review.

Small pipettes let guests fill their beignets when they're ready, keeping the pillowy treats from getting soggy. An order of three comes for $8.

To see more pictures and read a full review, visit The Disney Food Blog.

