Buffalo cauliflower recipe from Chef Dee Lavigne at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum

A vegetarian twist on Buffalo chicken wings, without the chicken and using cauliflower instead

Buffalo Cauliflower

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¾ cup milk

1 medium head cauliflower

¼ cup buffalo sauce or hot sauce

1 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, add the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and milk, and stir until well-combined.

Break the head of cauliflower into florets, bite sized pieces. Add the cauliflower florets to the batter, making sure each piece is evenly coated. Arrange the coated cauliflower on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine the buffalo sauce, vegetable oil, and honey and stir until evenly combined. Using a spatula, flip the cauliflower and brush the buffalo sauce mixture on the cauliflower and bake for another 20 minutes. Enjoy with ranch dressing for dipping and some carrot and celery sticks to help cool down the spice!

Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients

⅔ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)

½ cup cold unsalted butter

1 ½ tablespoons white vinegar

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

salt to taste