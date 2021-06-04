Buffalo cauliflower recipe from Chef Dee Lavigne at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum

Buffalo Cauliflower
Recipe by Chef Dee Lavigne, Southern Food & Beverage Museum & Deelightful Desserts.
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¾ cup milk
1 medium head cauliflower
¼ cup buffalo sauce or hot sauce
1 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 450˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, add the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and milk, and stir until well-combined.
Break the head of cauliflower into florets, bite sized pieces. Add the cauliflower florets to the batter, making sure each piece is evenly coated. Arrange the coated cauliflower on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine the buffalo sauce, vegetable oil, and honey and stir until evenly combined. Using a spatula, flip the cauliflower and brush the buffalo sauce mixture on the cauliflower and bake for another 20 minutes. Enjoy with ranch dressing for dipping and some carrot and celery sticks to help cool down the spice!
Buffalo Sauce
Ingredients
⅔ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
½ cup cold unsalted butter
1 ½ tablespoons white vinegar
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
salt to taste
Directions
Add the butter to a small sauce pot and melt over medium heat. Combine the hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and salt to the pot and bring to a simmer while stirring with a whisk. As soon as the liquid begins to bubble on the sides of the pot, remove from heat, stir with the whisk, and set aside for later use.