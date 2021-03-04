Buttermilk honey cornbread muffins & honey butter recipe

NEW ORLEANS — Buttermilk Honey Cornbread Muffins
Recipe by Chef Dee Lavigne, Southern Food & Beverage Museum
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter melted but not HOT!
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup honey
3 large eggs
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a muffin pan with baking cups.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
In a second bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, butter, buttermilk, and honey.
Next pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture. Stir just until combined. Do NOT over-mix!
Scoop the batter into the muffin pan lined with baking cups about 1/3 of the way full. Bake for 15-18 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the pan to cool on a cooling rack.
Honey Butter
Ingredients
8 oz butter (room temperature)
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
Place butter into a medium sized bowl. Beat the butter at low speed, using the whisk attachment of a hand mixer to loosen the butter. Increase the speed to medium and add the honey and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined, about 5 minutes. Remove butter from bowl and spoon onto parchment paper, plastic wrap or into a silicone mold. If using the paper or plastic wrap roll the butter into a log and refrigerate for 2 hours. If using a silicone mold spoon butter into each cavity, lightly tap the mold to make sure all the air bubbles are out and smooth out the top. Place the mold in the refrigerator for 1 hour.