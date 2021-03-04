Buttermilk honey cornbread muffins & honey butter recipe

Scoop the batter into the muffin pan lined with baking cups about 1/3 of the way full. Bake for 15-18 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the pan to cool on a cooling rack.

Place butter into a medium sized bowl. Beat the butter at low speed, using the whisk attachment of a hand mixer to loosen the butter. Increase the speed to medium and add the honey and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined, about 5 minutes. Remove butter from bowl and spoon onto parchment paper, plastic wrap or into a silicone mold. If using the paper or plastic wrap roll the butter into a log and refrigerate for 2 hours. If using a silicone mold spoon butter into each cavity, lightly tap the mold to make sure all the air bubbles are out and smooth out the top. Place the mold in the refrigerator for 1 hour.