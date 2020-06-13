Cannoli Dip by Chef Kevin Belton for National Cannoli Day

National Cannoli Day is Monday, and Chef Kevin Belton has a recipe to celebrate Sicilian culture in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — If you've ever been to New Orleans then you know we have a huge Sicilian community. Monday being National Cannoli Day, we're making a Cannoli Dip to celebrate the Cannoli's origin, and that is Sicily.

Typically Cannoli filling is piped into a fried shell, but instead, we're going to make a dip so we can enjoy all that goodness inside without having to worry about the shells.

Here's how to do it:

Cannoli Dip Recipe

2 cups ricotta cheese, drained

1 cup mascarpone cheese

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

broken waffle cones, pizzelle, Nilla wafers or any kind of cookie you might like for serving

In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat ricotta cheese and mascarpone together until smooth. Slowly add the powdered sugar and vanilla. Continue to mix until the sugar is completely incorporated. With a rubber spatula or large spoon, fold the mini chocolate chips into the cheese mixture.

Cover the bowl in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for at least 10 minutes. Serve with waffle cones broken into chip-size pieces to scoop cannoli dip. This can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 3-5 days.

Optional: chopped pistachios can be sprinkled on top, 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips can be melted and stirred in to make the cannoli chocolate.

