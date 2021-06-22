Chef Kevin Belton's Catfish egg roll recipe

It's National Catfish Day this Friday and if you want to do something other than fry it (though there's nothing wrong with that), Chef Kevin has some recipes.

Smoked Catfish Dip

ingredients

4 Catfish fillets

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. chipotle powder

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1⁄2 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. hot sauce

1⁄4 cup green onion, chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place catfish on a sheet tray, drizzle oil on each side of the fillets and season with chipotle powder and smoked paprika.



Bake for 12 minutes, remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before breaking apart into chunks.



In medium-size mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Stir in the catfish. Cover and chill before serving.

Thai Catfish Egg rolls

Ingredients

4 Catfish fillets cut into strips, or nuggets

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

1 package shredded coleslaw mix

5 Tbsp. soy sauce, divided

1/3 cup green onions, sliced

2 Tbsp. hoisin sauce

12 egg roll wrappers

Creole seasoning to taste

Oil for frying

Directions

- Season catfish with Creole seasoning. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the coleslaw mixture, cook for 2 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons soy sauce; cook additional minute stirring well to combine.

- Transfer to a bowl, and add green onions. In the same skillet, Add the remaining oil. Add catfish and cook for 6 minutes or until cooked through (the catfish will break up into pieces). Stir in remaining soy sauce and hoisin sauce, cook for 1 minute or until catfish is coated.

- Place catfish in bowl with the vegetables; stir well to combine all the ingredients and then let cool for 10 minutes. Wrap the filling in wrappers according to the package directions.

- Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pot. Heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time, turning occasionally, until browned all over, approximately 3-5 minutes.

- Drain on paper towels, then serve with dipping sauce of your choice.





Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients



1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. water

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. ketchup

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

Directions

- Combine cornstarch and water; mix together to make a slurry.

- In a small saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients.

- Cook on high heat until mixture begins to boil. Add the cornstarch slurry and boil for one more minute, stirring constantly.