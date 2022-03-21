Cheesesteak recipes from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Cheesesteak Bread
Ingredients
- 8 oz. steak thinly sliced
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 ground black pepper, divided
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 4 oz. mushrooms, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 loaf French bread, cut in half lengthwise
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 8 ounces Provolone cheese, sliced
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Season the steak with half of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper and all the canola oil.
- Heat a cast iron skillet on high heat and cook the steak for 2 minutes without stirring or flipping.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce and stir.
- Remove from the pan and add in the butter, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and the rest of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes or until slightly browned.
- Spread mayonnaise over both halves of the bread.
- Cover with half of the provolone cheese, then add the steak and vegetables along with the rest of the cheese on top.
- Cook for 15 minutes on the middle rack until browned.
Baked Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Season the steak with half of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper and all the canola oil.
- Heat a cast iron skillet on high heat and cook the steak for 2 minutes without stirring or flipping.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce and stir.
- Remove from the pan and add in the butter, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and the rest of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes or until slightly browned.
- Spread mayonnaise over both halves of the bread.
- Cover with half of the provolone cheese, then add the steak and vegetables along with the rest of the cheese on top.
- Cook for 15 minutes on the middle rack until browned.
Ingredients
- Egg Rolls
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 bell pepper red or green, finely chopped
- 1 lb. steak, thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 4 oz. mushrooms, chopped
- Provolone cheese slices, cut in half
- 1 package egg roll wrappers
Cheese Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 cup milk
- salt and black pepper
- 1 - 1 1/2 cups Colby jack, cheddar or provolone, shredded
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
- Add onions and pepper and cook until tender.
- Add beef, garlic and Creole seasoning and cook until beef is thoroughly cooked. Add mushrooms and cook until slightly tender.
- Remove from heat.
- Lay one wonton wrapper flat, add 1 piece of sliced provolone cheese and 2 tablespoons of the beef/vegetable mix on top.
- Wrap wonton wrapper from one corner, followed by both sides toward the middle, then rolling the wrapper to form a roll.
- Add rolls to a baking pan coated with non-stick cooking spray.
- Coat the top of each roll with olive oil or butter.
- Bake for 15 minutes, turning rolls half way through.
- To make cheese sauce, add butter to a sauce pan over medium-high heat.
- Once butter is melted, whisk in flour, then milk, salt and black pepper.
- Once sauce is thickened, add shredded cheese. Serve immediately.