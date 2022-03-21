x
Food

Cheesesteak recipes from Chef Kevin Belton

Who doesn't like a cheesesteak? Chef Kevin has some different takes on the classic sandwich.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

NEW ORLEANS —

Cheesesteak Bread

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. steak thinly sliced
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1  bell pepper, sliced
  • 1  onion, sliced
  • 4 oz. mushrooms, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 loaf French bread, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 8 ounces Provolone cheese, sliced 

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. 
  • Season the steak with half of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper and all the canola oil. 
  • Heat a cast iron skillet on high heat and cook the steak for 2 minutes without stirring or flipping. 
  • Add the Worcestershire sauce and stir.
  • Remove from the pan and add in the butter, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and the rest of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. 
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes or until slightly browned.
  • Spread mayonnaise over both halves of the bread.
  • Cover with half of the provolone cheese, then add the steak and vegetables along with the rest of the cheese on top.
  • Cook for 15 minutes on the middle rack until browned.

Baked Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Ingredients

  • Egg Rolls
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 bell pepper red or green, finely chopped
  • 1 lb. steak, thinly sliced 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 4 oz. mushrooms, chopped 
  • Provolone cheese slices, cut in half 
  • 1 package egg roll wrappers

Cheese Sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • salt and black pepper
  • 1 - 1 1/2 cups Colby jack, cheddar or provolone, shredded

Directions

  •  Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 
  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
  • Add onions and pepper and cook until tender.
  • Add beef, garlic and Creole seasoning and cook until beef is thoroughly cooked. Add mushrooms and cook until slightly tender.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Lay one wonton wrapper flat, add 1 piece of sliced provolone cheese and 2 tablespoons of the beef/vegetable mix on top. 
  • Wrap wonton wrapper from one corner, followed by both sides toward the middle, then rolling the wrapper to form a roll.
  • Add rolls to a baking pan coated with non-stick cooking spray.
  • Coat the top of each roll with olive oil or butter.
  • Bake for 15 minutes, turning rolls half way through.
  • To make cheese sauce, add butter to a sauce pan over medium-high heat.
  • Once butter is melted, whisk in flour, then milk, salt and black pepper.
  • Once sauce is thickened, add shredded cheese. Serve immediately.

