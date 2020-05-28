Chef Kevin Belton's pirogue stuffed with cheese, spinach, bacon and egg

Subtle, it is not, but full of all the breakfast-type foods you love to enoy!

NEW ORLEANS — Brunch Pirogue

Ingredients

1 large shallow loaf of bread

6 strips of bacon

4 cups baby spinach

1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened

2 cups cheddar jack, shredded

1 cup Parmesan, shredded

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 large eggs

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

4 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. garlic powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice off top of bread (lengthwise) about an 1” deep.

Hollow out center and tear bread into large pieces. Place hollowed out loaf in a 9x13 baking pan.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool then chop into 1” pieces.

Add spinach to skillet and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, cheddar jack, and Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread cheese mixture in bread cavity then spread spinach and bacon on top.

Crack eggs on top of bread and season with salt, pepper and Creole seasoning.

In a medium bowl toss torn out bread with butter and garlic powder. Spread bread around loaf in baking pan.

Bake until egg whites are just set and bread is toasted, about 20 minutes.