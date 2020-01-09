Chicken Gyro with Homemade Tzatziki for National Gyro Day

September 1 is National Gyro Day and Chef Kevin Belton has a recipe for a delicious gyro.
Chicken
1.5 lb chicken, boneless
Olive oil for the pan
Marinade
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 lemon, juiced
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
3 garlic cloves, minced
Kosher salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
1 Tbsp. oregano
1 tsp. sweet paprika
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. ground coriander
1/2 tsp. white pepper
Gyro Fixins
Pita bread
Tzatziki Sauce
1 Tomato, sliced
1 cucumber, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
1 red onion, sliced into half moons
pitted kalamata olives
Directions
In a larger mixing bowl, combine the marinade ingredients and mix well. Add the chicken tenders and mix to make sure chicken is well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight. Meanwhile, make Tzatziki sauce and prepare the pita and other gyro fixins.
Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high until shimmering but not smoking. Add chicken to the pan making sure to shake off any excess marinade. Cook on one side for 5 minutes until browned. Turn chicken over and cook on other side for another 5 minutes or until chicken is done.
Warm up pita. Spread Tzatziki on top, then add chicken and top with tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion and olives as you like. Wrap the pita up
Tzatziki
3/4 English cucumber, partially peeled and sliced
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
4 to 5 garlic cloves, peeled, grated or minced
1 tsp. white vinegar
1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1/4 tsp. white pepper
Prep the cucumber. In a food processor, grate the cucumbers. Toss with 1/2 tsp kosher salt. Transfer to a fine mesh strainer over a deep bowl to drain. Spoon the grated cucumber into a cheese cloth or a double thickness napkin and squeeze dry. Set aside briefly.
In one large mixing bowl, place the garlic with remaining 1/2 tsp salt, white vinegar, and olive oil. Mix to combine.
Add the grated cucumber to the large bowl with the garlic mixture. Stir in the yogurt and white pepper. Combine thoroughly. Cover tightly and refrigerate for a couple of hours.
When ready to serve, stir the tzatziki to refresh and transfer to serving bowl, drizzle with more extra virgin olive oil, if you like.