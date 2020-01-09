Chicken Gyro with Homemade Tzatziki for National Gyro Day

Chef Kevin has whipped up a Gyro for the special day and he says it's easy to do - and tasty.

September 1 is National Gyro Day and Chef Kevin Belton has a recipe for a delicious gyro.

Chicken

1.5 lb chicken, boneless

Olive oil for the pan

Marinade

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 lemon, juiced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. oregano

1 tsp. sweet paprika

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground coriander

1/2 tsp. white pepper

Gyro Fixins

Pita bread

Tzatziki Sauce

1 Tomato, sliced

1 cucumber, sliced

1 green pepper, sliced

1 red onion, sliced into half moons

pitted kalamata olives

Directions

In a larger mixing bowl, combine the marinade ingredients and mix well. Add the chicken tenders and mix to make sure chicken is well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight. Meanwhile, make Tzatziki sauce and prepare the pita and other gyro fixins.



Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high until shimmering but not smoking. Add chicken to the pan making sure to shake off any excess marinade. Cook on one side for 5 minutes until browned. Turn chicken over and cook on other side for another 5 minutes or until chicken is done.

Warm up pita. Spread Tzatziki on top, then add chicken and top with tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion and olives as you like. Wrap the pita up

Tzatziki

3/4 English cucumber, partially peeled and sliced

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

4 to 5 garlic cloves, peeled, grated or minced

1 tsp. white vinegar

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

Prep the cucumber. In a food processor, grate the cucumbers. Toss with 1/2 tsp kosher salt. Transfer to a fine mesh strainer over a deep bowl to drain. Spoon the grated cucumber into a cheese cloth or a double thickness napkin and squeeze dry. Set aside briefly.

In one large mixing bowl, place the garlic with remaining 1/2 tsp salt, white vinegar, and olive oil. Mix to combine.

Add the grated cucumber to the large bowl with the garlic mixture. Stir in the yogurt and white pepper. Combine thoroughly. Cover tightly and refrigerate for a couple of hours.