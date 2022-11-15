Chef Kevin Belton: Chicken Stew and Cranberry Cookies recipes

NEW ORLEANS —
White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies
Ingredients
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- ¾ cup white chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Beat brown sugar, white sugar, and butter in a large bowl until creamy. Add egg, vanilla and beat until incorporated.
- Combine flour and baking soda in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into the butter mixture until combined. Fold in cranberries and white chocolate chips. Drop batter by heaping spoonful onto the prepared cookie sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let cool briefly on the cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.
Chicken Stew
Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 cups celery, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 lb. chicken thighs, or breasts, skinless and boneless
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 3/4 lb. baby potatoes, quartered
- 5 cups chicken stock
- Freshly chopped parsley, green onions for garnish
Directions
- In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add onions, carrots, and celery and season with Creole seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add flour and stir until vegetables are coated, then add chicken, thyme, bay leaf, potatoes, and stock. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until the chicken is no longer pink and potatoes are tender, 15 minutes.
- Remove from heat and transfer chicken to a medium bowl. Using two forks, shred chicken into small pieces and return to pot.
- Garnish with parsley and green onions before serving.