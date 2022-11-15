x
Chef Kevin Belton: Chicken Stew and Cranberry Cookies recipes

Chef Kevin is in the kitchen cooking up hot stew on a cold day.

White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

Ingredients

  • ½ cup brown sugar, packed
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • ¾ cup white chocolate chips

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
  • Beat brown sugar, white sugar, and butter in a large bowl until creamy. Add egg, vanilla and beat until incorporated.
  • Combine flour and baking soda in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into the butter mixture until combined. Fold in cranberries and white chocolate chips. Drop batter by heaping spoonful onto the prepared cookie sheets.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and let cool briefly on the cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Chicken Stew

Ingredients

  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2 cups celery, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 lb. chicken thighs, or breasts, skinless and boneless
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3/4 lb. baby potatoes, quartered
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • Freshly chopped parsley, green onions for garnish

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add onions, carrots, and celery and season with Creole seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  • Add flour and stir until vegetables are coated, then add chicken, thyme, bay leaf, potatoes, and stock. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until the chicken is no longer pink and potatoes are tender, 15 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and transfer chicken to a medium bowl. Using two forks, shred chicken into small pieces and return to pot.
  • Garnish with parsley and green onions before serving.

