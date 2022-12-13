Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad

Chef Kevin is cooking it up in the kitchen with a quick and easy shrimp pasta dish.

NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake

Ingredients

1 lb. angel hair pasta, cooked

1-1/2 lbs. shrimp, peeled and deveined

3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded

16 oz. chunky salsa

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese shredded

3/4 cup parsley, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

2 eggs

1 cup half-and-half cream

1 cup plain yogurt

Chopped fresh parsley and green onions

Directions

In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano.

In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt; pour over the casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees until a thermometer reads 160 degrees, 25-30 minutes.

Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. If desired, top with chopped parsley and green onions.

Fall Cobb Salad

Ingredients

4 bacon slices, chopped

2 eggs, boiled and chopped

6 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

2 apple pears , diced

1/2 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup feta cheese

Poppy Seed Dressing

Ingredients

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup milk

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

Directions

To make the poppy seed dressing, whisk together mayonnaise, milk, sugar, apple cider vinegar, and poppy seeds in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside.

To assemble the salad, place romaine lettuce in a large bowl; top with arranged rows of bacon, eggs, apple pears, pecans, cranberries, and feta cheese.