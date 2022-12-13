Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad

NEW ORLEANS —
Angel Hair Shrimp Bake
Ingredients
1 lb. angel hair pasta, cooked
1-1/2 lbs. shrimp, peeled and deveined
3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded
16 oz. chunky salsa
1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese shredded
3/4 cup parsley, minced
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. dried oregano
2 eggs
1 cup half-and-half cream
1 cup plain yogurt
Chopped fresh parsley and green onions
Directions
In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano.
In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt; pour over the casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees until a thermometer reads 160 degrees, 25-30 minutes.
Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. If desired, top with chopped parsley and green onions.
Fall Cobb Salad
Ingredients
4 bacon slices, chopped
2 eggs, boiled and chopped
6 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
2 apple pears , diced
1/2 cup pecan halves
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup feta cheese
Poppy Seed Dressing
Ingredients
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup milk
3 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
Directions
To make the poppy seed dressing, whisk together mayonnaise, milk, sugar, apple cider vinegar, and poppy seeds in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside.
To assemble the salad, place romaine lettuce in a large bowl; top with arranged rows of bacon, eggs, apple pears, pecans, cranberries, and feta cheese.
Serve immediately with poppy seed dressing.