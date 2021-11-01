Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Peach Melba

Chef Kevin Belton shares one decadent and one healthier twist on the classic peach melba.

NEW ORLEANS — Peach Melba Tea Cake

1 cup butter, melted

1 cup white sugar

2 1/4 cups self raising flour

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 peaches, halved, stoned and cut into thin slices

2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

powdered sugar, to decorate

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Grease and line a 8 inch square cake pan with baking paper.

Mix together the melted butter, sugar, flour, eggs and vanilla until you have a smooth batter.

Spread half the batter in an even layer in the prepared pan.

Place half the peach slices in a single layer on top of the batter in the pan, then scatter over half the raspberries.

Carefully spread the remaining cake batter to form another layer.

Top with another layer of the remaining peach slices and raspberries.

Bake for about 1 hour or until golden. The cake is cooked when a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with crumbs on it.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the pan for at least 30 minutes.

Turn out of the pan onto a wire rack, remove the baking paper and leave to cool completely.

Just before serving, decorate with powdered sugar.

Peach Melba Yogurt

1 cup (8oz ) frozen peaches

1 cup (8oz) frozen raspberries

6 Tbsp. honey divided

1 cup plain or Greek yogurt, divided

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice divided

Add 1 cup of frozen raspberries, 3 tablespoon of honey, ½ cup of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice into a food processor.

Process until creamy and even in color, about 2-3 minutes. Scrape down the side of the bowl to make sure there are no lumps.

Put raspberry mixture into the freezer and rinse out your food processor.

Add 1 cup of frozen peaches, 3 tablespoon of honey, 1/2 cup of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice into a food processor.

Process until creamy and even in color, about 2-3 minutes. Scrape down the side of the bowl to make sure there are no lumps.

To create a multi-color effect dollop the peach flavored yogurt mixture into your raspberry mixture then transfer it to an airtight freezable container. Freeze for a minimum 6 hours but preferably overnight. Store it in the freezer for up to 1 month