Chef Kevin Belton: Poultry Paillard with Spinach and Parmesan Salad

A different, light way to prepare chicken for a salad.

NEW ORLEANS — Poultry Paillard with Spinach and Parmesan Salad

Ingredients

1 lemon, zested and juiced

4 oz. grape tomatoes

4 basil leaves, rolled

1 shallot

2 Tbsp. Champagne vinegar

1 tsp. Creole mustard

2 chicken or turkey breast, boneless

1⁄4 tsp. red pepper flake

Creole seasoning

4 oz. spinach

1 oz. Parmesan, shredded or shaved

Directions

Zest the lemon. Halve grape tomatoes. Stem and chiffonade (roll basil tightly and slicing the roll for long thin strips) basil. Peel and mince shallot. Pat dry the poultry.

Lay down a piece of plastic wrap on a stable surface. Place a poultry breast on it and cover with another piece of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet or small pan, pound the breast until about 1⁄4” thick and even all around. Repeat with second poultry breast.

Place the breasts in a mixing bowl, then season with red pepper flakes, basil, 1 tsp. of olive oil and a pinch Creole seasoning.

Heat 2 tsp. of olive oil in a pan over medium heat and cook breasts for about 4 minutes per side or until they reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees. Let chicken rest for a few minutes after cooking.

While the poultry is resting, whisk together champagne vinegar, mustard, a squeeze of lemon juice, shallot, and a pinch of Creole seasoning in a small mixing bowl.